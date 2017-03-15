More Politics News

March 15, 2017 9:26 AM

County ends jail contract amid accusations of overcharging

The Associated Press
SANTA ANA, Calif.

Orange County supervisors have voted to cancel a contract with a jail kiosk operator over concerns that family members of inmates were overcharged to post bail money and add funds to commissary accounts.

The Orange County Register reported Tuesday (http://bit.ly/2ns6KYr ) that Global Tel-Link charged up to $8 to deposit $51 into an inmate's commissary and from 5 to 8 percent for most bail payments.

Supervisor Shawn Nelson called the fees price gouging. No replacement vendor was immediately announced.

In recent years, the Federal Communications Commission and attorneys general for six states have accused the Virginia-based company of charging excessive rates on jailhouse phone calls.

The county's contract with GTL was through the subsidiary TouchPay Holdings, which could not be reached for comment.

