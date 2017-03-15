More Politics News

March 15, 2017 4:25 AM

Afghan official: 50 killed in last week's attack on hospital

The Associated Press
KABUL, Afghanistan

An Afghan official says the official death toll from last week's militant assault on a Kabul military hospital has risen to 50.

Officials originally set the death toll at 30 for the March 8 attack. But Gen. Helaludin Helal, the deputy defense minister and head of the team investigating the attack and its aftermath, released the new number in a press conference Wednesday.

The attack was claimed by the Islamic State group. Helal said there were five attackers in total: one suicide bomber who detonated an explosive belt and four gunmen who stormed the building.

Helal said 24 people have been arrested and are under investigation — either for involvement in planning the attack or dereliction of duty in failing to prevent it.

