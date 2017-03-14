NY travel ban lifted on I-84

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says both a travel ban and tractor trailer ban on Interstate 84 have been lifted.
Cuomo says I-84 was reopened at 8 p.m. Tuesday as the severe weather began to subside in the Mid-Hudson Valley region.
A temporary tractor trailer ban remains in effect on I-81, I-86/Route 17, I-87 from Albany to the Canadian border, I-88 and on all of the New York State Thruway.
A full travel ban for all of Broome County remains in effect.
Cuomo says snow and sleet continue to fall in many regions of the state and roadways remain hazardous.
