Arkansas House passes juvenile sentencing bill

The Arkansas House has passed a bill that would eliminate mandatory life-without-parole sentences for juveniles.
The bill co-sponsored by Republican Rep. Rebecca Petty and Republican Sen. Missy Irvin passed House on an 86-1 vote Tuesday. It's meant to bring Arkansas' sentencing standards in line with recent U.S. Supreme Court decisions that say mandatory life sentences for juveniles are unconstitutional.
The proposal would apply retroactively to juveniles sentenced for offenses committed before their 18th birthday. It would allow minors who were given life-without-parole sentences to be eligible for parole after serving 20 to 30 years in prison, depending on the charges.
The Arkansas Parole Board would determine parole eligibility.
The bill has already passed the Senate and now goes to Gov. Asa Hutchinson for his signature.
