Utah officials studying GOP health law impacts

Utah officials are reviewing how the state would be affected by a plan from congressional Republicans to replace President Barack Obama's health care law, but local health advocates say it could make coverage unaffordable for older people and the poor.
Gov. Gary Herbert has said the proposal is a "starting point," for a replacement plan, and his office said Tuesday it does not yet know how the proposal would affect Utah's budget.
The Congressional Budget Office estimates that nationally, the legislation would cause 14 million people to lose their insurance in the first year.
The nonpartisan office estimates the number of people losing insurance by 2026 would grow to 24 million, with a large part of that driven by reductions to Medicaid.
Officials say it's unclear exactly how those costs would hit Utah, which didn't expand Medicaid.
