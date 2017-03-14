Kansas considers taking over federal workplace regulation

Kansas lawmakers are looking to a state-run workplace regulation program as a tool to ease the burden of federal regulation on businesses. Opponents say the program could water down safety regulation oversight.
The bill will be heard Wednesday. Supporters say a state-run program approved by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration would ensure local control over regulation and that it has to be at least as effective as the federal program under law. But opponents and a federal government study say some state programs are underfunded . Opponents also took issue with the lower fines imposed by state programs .
Twenty-four Senate Republicans ran on a platform that included regulation reform .
The federal government would have to approve the state's plan.
