An eastern Idaho lawmaker says he doesn't remember saying that there are teachers in school districts "clearly overpaid" while his microphone was still on when the House floor was at ease.
Rep. Ron Nate, a Republican from Rexburg, declined to clarify his statement when asked by The Associated Press on Tuesday. Nate said he knew his microphone was turned on, but added that he often doesn't remember the details of recent conversations.
Nate made the comments while talking to Rep. Gayann DeMordaunt, a Republican from Eagle, about teacher salaries.
Before going at ease, Nate had argued against a budget appropriation proposal that would add $2 million for counseling services in public schools because he argued that money could be spent to hire more teachers.
