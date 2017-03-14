Daugaard: GOP health plan could help with federal budget

Gov. Dennis Daugaard said Tuesday he doesn't like that House Republicans' health care plan would require South Dakota to take on more financial risk under proposed funding changes for the Medicaid program.
But the Republican governor said that it's important to get control of the federal deficit, which he said would be difficult without overhauling entitlements including Medicaid. The Congressional Budget Office says that the legislation would reduce budget deficits by $337 billion over a decade.
"I don't like the aspect of the more risk, but I think from a more nation-centric viewpoint, it's probably necessary," Daugaard said.
Kim Malsam-Rysdon, a senior adviser to the governor, said that state officials are working through the bill's potential impact related to Medicaid in South Dakota.
It would convert Medicaid coverage from an open-ended federal entitlement to one that operates under a per-capita cap. Some governors are concerned that the overhaul doesn't give states the extra flexibility needed to live within the budget constraints such a system would impose, Daugaard said.
It would also phase out former President Barack Obama's expansion of Medicaid to millions of additional low earners. South Dakota didn't expand the program, limiting the impact compared to states that did, Daugaard said.
Daugaard did say that the measure would offer some "upside" from a state budget perspective. A fund designed to stabilize state markets and decrease patient costs would give South Dakota options including helping offset high premiums for high-risk people or providing assistance to reduce out-of-pocket costs, he said.
Daugaard said that he has teleconference discussions Tuesday with other governors about the proposal.
Comments