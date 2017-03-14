From blizzard to voting booth: Storm doesn't stop elections

It was out of the blizzard and into the voting booth Tuesday for many New Hampshire residents as a powerful storm coincided with Town Meeting Day.
State law requires towns to hold annual elections for town officers on the second Tuesday in March, unless residents have voted to move the date to May. While another law allows town moderators to reschedule "the deliberative session or voting day of the meeting," confusion about whether that applied to the election of officers in addition to other town business began to swirl well before the snow and wind did.
Some towns postponed their meetings, while others heeded the advice of Republican Gov. Chris Sununu: Given differing opinions, the state wasn't in a position to mandate that elections be held, but those who postponed their elections could face lawsuits alleging voter suppression.
Sununu's town, Newfields, postponed its elections until March 21, saying the safety of voters and election workers was "paramount."
In Durham, Town Administrator Todd Selig recommended that residents "make every effort" to vote early. He said residents who were uncomfortable driving in the snow could call police for a ride.
"With today's nor'easter and unclear state laws on whether town moderators can legally postpone the voting day, we were damned if we did and damned if we didn't," Seelig said. "But our election officials and I made the best decision we could given the hand we were dealt, and, in the end, the day went smoothly and a lot of community building at the polling place occurred."
In Hopkinton, Town Clerk Chuck Gangel said officials decided that holding the election Tuesday would be the least disruptive.
"Something as significant as an election, anything that's structured, we try to maintain that and not deviate from the plan because if you do that, you're going to disrupt an election," he said.
While turnout for town elections is always lower than for state and federal elections, Gangel said more people showed up than he expected. In fact, voter turnout by 2 p.m. exceeded the record set last March for the annual election.
"I'm sure the roads are getting worse, but it's just been a steady stream of voters. I haven't heard many complaints," he said. "Everyone has an opinion — it's New Hampshire — but, so far, everything's gone according to plan."
Debbie Norris, seeking a second term on the town budget committee, said she agreed with the decision. She and her husband joined several other candidates under an open tent outside the Hopkinton Middle-High School at 7 a.m., periodically using their campaign signs to poke the tent and remove accumulating snow.
"People are just coming. You know, they're hardy New Englanders, and they're coming to vote. So it's a tribute to our town, it really is," she said. "I really do think sticking with the process was important as long as people are safe. I hope that people will gather together, if someone has four-wheel drive, and come in together. Because the most important thing is just be safe."
Selectman Jim O'Brien, who is up for re-election, said the snow may prove fortuitous.
"We're getting the sympathy vote," he joked.
