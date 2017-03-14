The Latest: Wilders says Netherlands doesn't belong to all

The latest on the final day of campaigning for the Dutch elections (all times local):
9:45 p.m.
Dutch firebrand Geert Wilders used the last election debate to focus on a few hundred people who rioted at the end of a pro-Turkey demonstration, calling them "scum."
Wilders described the Labor Party's slogan — "The Netherlands belongs to us all" — as "rubbish, Woodstock lyrics by people who have been on the water pipe for too long."
The leader of the anti-Islam Party for Freedom insisted: "The Netherlands does not belong to all of us."
Wilders was referring to crowds gathered outside the Turkish consulate in Rotterdam late Saturday and early Sunday who became disruptive after a Turkish minister was prevented from addressing a political rally and escorted out of the country.
His Labor opponent, Lodewijk Asscher, who has been in government with Prime Minister Mark Rutte, retorted that Wilders was a man of "10,000 angry tweets and no solutions."
____
9:00 p.m.
The Dutch-Turkish leader of a pro-migrant political party has pulled out of an election eve debate in the Netherlands.
National broadcaster NOS says Tunahan Kuzu of the Denk (Think) party pulled out of the event on Tuesday because he did not want to debate with right-wing populist Jan Roos.
During the nationally televised debate, Roos later called Kuzu a "lapdog of (Turkish President Recep Tayyip) Erdogan" and his absence "cowardly and contemptuous of democracy."
The debate is the final clash of political leaders ahead of Wednesday's parliamentary election.
It comes amid a diplomatic crisis between the Netherlands and Turkey over a Dutch decision to prevent two Turkish ministers to address rallies about an upcoming referendum that would give Erdogan more power.
___
6:00 p.m.
The Dutch Green Left party, led by 30-year-old Jesse Klaver, has won an informal election held among students a day before the Netherlands goes to the polls for real.
According to results released Tuesday of votes by just under 140,000 students at 495 high schools, the Greens won 19.3 percent of the vote, followed in second place by the centrist liberal-democratic D66 party with 17.4 percent and the right-wing VVD of two-term Prime Minister Mark Rutte in third with 15 percent.
"Students choose hope over fear," Klaver tweeted. "I hope that adults make the same choice tomorrow."
The far-right populism of Geert Wilders is apparently not as popular among the Dutch youth as it is for the country's adult population. While Wilders' Party for Freedom is in second place in polling for Wednesday's elections, it trailed in fourth in the school election with 12.6 percent.
The school election is organized by Pro Demos, an independent organization that informs the public about Dutch democracy.
___
5:15 p.m.
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte has offered the resignation of his government to the Dutch monarch on the eve of parliamentary elections.
The move — a formality ahead of every parliamentary election in the Netherlands — effectively puts the coalition government of Rutte's Liberal VVD and the Labor party into a caretaker capacity.
Wednesday's election is expected to be followed by protracted coalition talks between several parties since no single party is likely to have an outright majority.
Even though a caretaker government is not supposed to make major decisions, Rutte could still face tough times over the coming weeks, especially with the diplomatic spat with Turkey further deteriorating in the last few days.
___
2:20 p.m.
Amid unprecedented international attention, the Dutch go to the polls Wednesday in a parliamentary election that is seen as a bellwether for the future of populism in a year of crucial votes in Europe.
With the anti-Islam, far-right lawmaker Geert Wilders running just behind two-term right-wing Prime Minister Mark Rutte in polls, the Dutch vote could give an indication of whether the tide of populism that swept Britain toward the European Union exit door and Donald Trump into the White house has peaked.
The elections in the Netherlands come ahead of polls in France and Germany over the next half year, when right-wing nationalists will also be key players.
Rutte has driven through unpopular austerity measures over the last four years, but as the election approaches the Dutch economic recovery has gathered pace and unemployment has fallen fast.
Comments