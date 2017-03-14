Senate confirms Christie ally for Port Authority board

A political ally of Republican Gov. Chris Christie whose name came up at the George Washington Bridge lane-closure has been confirmed to a spot on the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey board.
New Jersey's Democrat-led state Senate confirmed Republican state Sen. Kevin O'Toole on Monday. O'Toole was not accused in the scheme.
Former Port Authority official David Wildstein, who pleaded guilty in 2015 to two conspiracy charges, testified in the federal trial that he approached O'Toole to issue a statement supporting Port Authority official Bill Baroni's 2013 statements to a legislative committee that the lane realignment was a legitimate traffic study.
O'Toole criticized lawmakers' probe as politically motivated.
Wildstein testified the traffic study story was a lie to cover up retaliation against Fort Lee Mayor Mark Sokolich.
