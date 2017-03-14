Napa police officers shoot and kill man in parking lot

Two Northern California police officers are on paid administrative leave after they shot and killed a man in a Home Depot parking lot.
The Napa Police Department says an unnamed man was armed with a knife and acting "high" when the officers encountered him Monday evening after responding to 911 emergency calls.
Both officers fired their service weapons.
The Napa County Sheriff's Department is investigating the shooting and says the man was threatening motorists and people on foot with a knife.
Isidro Zarate, a homeless man who stays in the area, told KTVU-TV (http://www.ktvu.com/news/241476665-story ) that the man confronted two of his friends. Zarate said the man appeared angry and was waving around a foot-long knife.
It's not clear if the shooting was captured on officers' body cameras.
