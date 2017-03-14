The Latest: Utah policeman accused of domestic violence

The Latest on a West Jordan police officer accused of domestic violence and kidnapping (all times local MDT):
9:55 a.m.
The Utah Fraternal Order of Police is speaking out against any possible rush to judgment in the case of a 30-year-old West Jordan police officer and U.S. military veteran accused of domestic violence and kidnapping.
James Harvie of Orem was being held in the Utah County Jail Tuesday in lieu of $250,000 cash-only bail after he was arrested last week on charges accusing him of assaulting two women last summer and threatening other law enforcement officers.
A police affidavit indicates the investigation involves two former girlfriends who claim the former U.S. Marine has an explosive temper and suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder.
The state Fraternal Order of Police said in a statement Tuesday it is committed to the notion that every American deserves the presumption of innocence. It says that given Harvie's long service to his country as both a combat veteran and law officer, the public should remain patient and reserve justice until he has a chance to address the allegations in the appropriate venue.
___
A 30-year-old West Jordan police officer has been jailed on charges accusing him of assaulting two women last summer and threatening other law enforcement officers.
James Harvie of Orem was placed on administrative leave after he was arrested Friday on suspicion of multiple charges, including kidnapping and domestic violence. He was being held Tuesday in the Utah County Jail in lieu of $250,000 cash-only bail.
The West Jordan Police Department said in a statement that Saratoga Springs police filed the formal charges Monday in Fourth District Court.
A police affidavit indicates the investigation involves two former girlfriends who claim the former U.S. Marine has an explosive temper and suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder.
It wasn't immediately clear from jail records where Harvie has a lawyer or will be appointed a public defender.
