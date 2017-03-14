More Politics News

March 14, 2017 10:39 AM

US prosecutor resigns, was appointed in Obama administration

The Associated Press
CONCORD, N.H.

U.S. Attorney Emily Gray Rice in New Hampshire has resigned after Attorney General Jeff Sessions sought the resignation of 46 federal prosecutors who were holdovers from the Obama administration.

Rice's resignation was effective as of last Friday. She has been U.S. attorney in New Hampshire since January 2016.

First Assistant U.S. Attorney John Farley will serve as acting U.S. attorney until Republican President Donald Trump nominates a replacement.

Many of the federal prosecutors who were nominated by former President Barack Obama, a Democrat, have already left their positions, but a Justice Department spokeswoman said the nearly four dozen who stayed on in the first weeks of the Trump administration were asked to leave "in order to ensure a uniform transition."

