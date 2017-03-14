Recent editorials from Texas newspapers

3:15 Trump surprised with Trump-inspired gift during health care listening session Pause

2:19 Warren: Shocked to find 'truth was out of order' on the Senate floor

2:20 If Congress repeals the ACA, here's how employer-based health care could change

1:53 Oroville Dam spillway devastation, ruined hillside, clogged river revealed after water flow is stopped

3:43 Donald Trump: GOP health care plan 'empowers states and consumers'

1:50 Trump administration announces new travel ban

2:23 One arrest as protesters block DeVos from D.C. middle school

1:53 French officials: Louvre attack was 'terrorist in nature'

1:09 Dallas to Houston in 90 minutes? Texas bullet train makes that a reality