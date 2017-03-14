More Politics News

Horse racing business owed $13 million in collected taxes

The Associated Press
FARGO, N.D.

The owner of a horse betting business in North Dakota says the state has agreed to pay her more than $13 million after her conviction for illegal gambling was overturned.

A federal bankruptcy judge has ruled the state must refund Susan Bala the money it collected for taxes. Bala founded Racing Services Inc. The Fargo-based business handled bets for closed-circuit horse race gambling sites. Bala spent more than a year in prison before a federal appeals court overturned her conviction.

Bala tells KFGO (http://bit.ly/2nzRnfV ) the $13 million doesn't include interest payments. The attorney general's office, which prosecuted the case, declined comment.

