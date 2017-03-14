More Politics News

March 14, 2017 7:28 AM

NY police official: Plows out, but stay off the roads

The Associated Press
BABYLON, N.Y.

New York's Suffolk County police commissioner says wind gusts during the storm could bring whiteout conditions that make driving "extremely dangerous."

Commissioner Timothy Sini (SEE'-nee) said early Tuesday that some residents may have awakened thinking the conditions didn't look "too bad."

But they were getting worse as the morning progressed.

Sini says the plows have been cutting through the heavy, wet snow "pretty effectively" — but driving is not recommended.

The northwest part of the county is expected to get the worst of it — about 8 to 14 inches of snow.

