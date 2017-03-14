More Politics News

March 14, 2017 2:20 AM

Winter storm forces cancellation of legislative session

The Associated Press
DOVER, Del.

A winter storm expected to dump several inches of snow on central and northern Delaware made its impact felt even before it arrived.

Delaware lawmakers were scheduled to reconvene Tuesday after a weeks-long break for budget committee hearing but decided to cancel the session.

Newark declared a snow emergency effective early Tuesday, ordering residents and businesses on snow emergency routes to remove all vehicles from the street before 1:30 a.m. to avoid being towed. The city also announced a two-hour delayed opening for city offices.

Forecasters expect between 8 and 12 inches of snow in New Castle County, and about half that in Kent County. Gov. John Carney has issued a driving warning for New Castle County on Tuesday.

Sussex County was expected to get mostly rain, with coastal flooding and wind gusts up to 50 mph possible.

