March 13, 2017 9:25 PM

Senate passes bill to prevent minors from getting married

The Associated Press
TRENTON, N.J.

Senators in New Jersey have passed a bill that would prevent teenagers from getting married until they turn 18.

NJ.com (http://bit.ly/2nyfknz ) reports the state Senate approved the legislation on Monday by a 26-to-5 vote. The Assembly already has passed the bill. It now heads to Republican Gov. Chris Christie for consideration.

Under current state law, 16- and 17-year-olds are allowed to marry, but only with parental consent. Children under the age of 16 can only marry with parental consent and a state judge's approval.

Supporters say the measure will protect girls from being forced into arranged marriages. Opponents call the legislation unnecessary, saying safeguards already are in place.

