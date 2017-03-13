Civil liberties groups amass for emergency Trump resistance

Activists for civil rights, reproductive rights and social justice are calling New York lawmakers to counter President Donald Trump's administration with state action.
The New York Civil Liberties Union assembled a few hundred people Monday outside the capitol in Albany for an "Emergency Day of Action."
The groups are urging lawmakers to codify federal abortion laws in state law, limit surveillance from government databases, improve police accountability, and enact public defense reform.
The union's executive director, Donna Lieberman, told the crowd New York must be a "safe haven for democracy" during the Trump administration.
Other speakers included National Institute for Reproductive Rights President Andrea Miller, New York State Defenders Association Executive Director Jonathan Gradess, and Gwen Carr, mother of Eric Garner, whose police chokehold death is under investigation.
