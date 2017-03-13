Pending storm stirs legal question over Tuesday elections

A big storm on its way to New Hampshire caused some confusion Monday about the scheduling of town elections.
Local elections for most towns were scheduled for Tuesday, the same day the storm is expected.
Some towns rescheduled elections because of the forecast. But Deputy Secretary of State David Scanlan on Monday told WMUR-TV that state laws say the elections have to take place, "regardless of the weather."
Some towns, such as Candia, which moved its elections to Thursday, pointed to another state law that says in the event of a "weather emergency" on or before a voting day or a deliberative session, the town moderator can reschedule up to two hours beforehand.
Clark Thyng, moderator for Candia, said Monday after consultation with the town's attorney, the town was sticking with the new date.
The attorney general's office was reviewing the matter with the governor.
Cordell Johnston, government affairs counsel for the New Hampshire Municipal Association, said the phone had been "ringing off the hook" with questions from town officials. He said the law clearly states that it's up to the moderator and that there is "unanimous agreement" among town attorneys.
