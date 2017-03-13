Judge doesn't like it, but upholds voting ban on some felons

More than 70,000 Louisiana residents on probation or parole for felony crimes will remain unable to vote, under a decision issued Monday by a reluctant Baton Rouge judge who said he disagreed with the prohibition in law but had to uphold it.
State District Judge Tim Kelley called it unfair to keep thousands of people from voting if they're working, paying taxes and following the law. But he said Louisiana's constitution and a four-decades-old state law required him to continue denying the voting rights.
"I don't like this ruling. I don't like it. It's not fair," Kelley said.
The lawsuit was filed by the group Voice of the Ex-Offender and eight convicted felons banned from voting. Lawyer Bill Quigley, representing the plaintiffs, said they will appeal.
"We're disappointed. We believe that the result, as the judge said, is unfair or illogical," Quigley said.
Louisiana's 1974 constitution allows suspension of voting rights for people who are "under an order of imprisonment" for a felony. A law passed two years later spelled out that people on probation or parole for a felony are included in that definition and prohibited from voting.
Quigley argued the constitutional provision wasn't intended to include people on probation and parole and the statute went further than allowed. He said denying them the ability to vote violates a fundamental right.
"Voting is our keystone right in a democracy," Quigley said.
Among the plaintiffs is Kenneth Johnston, described in the lawsuit as a veteran who returned from Vietnam with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and a heroin addiction. He was convicted in 1972 for the killing of a fellow addicted vet in a gunfight. He served 22 years in prison and is working as a paralegal in New Orleans while on parole for life.
Under the ruling, he'll never be able to vote again.
Kelley cited records from the 1973 constitutional convention in which a drafter of the provision at issue said the intention was to include people on probation and parole. Quigley replied that language specifically including them was rejected during the convention.
Kelley said people on probation or parole remain "under an order of imprisonment" even though they are relieved of having to serve the time if they meet their release terms. If they violate the terms, they can be sent back to jail.
"That order of imprisonment is always there," the judge said. "How do you get around that? You don't."
By taking that position, Kelley sided with Secretary of State Tom Schedler's office, which defended the prohibition as constitutional.
The judge, however, made it clear he didn't support the voting ban.
"I'm all in favor of your position," Kelley told Quigley, the lawyer representing the felons. "But I'm charged with following the law."
State lawmakers have rejected proposals to grant convicted felons on probation or parole the right to vote. Reps. Patricia Smith and C. Denise Marcelle, Baton Rouge Democrats who attended Monday's hearing, said they'll introduce similar legislation in the upcoming session.
