Aboveground NYC subway service to close at 4 a.m. Tuesday

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says all aboveground subway service in New York City will be suspended at 4 a.m. Tuesday during a predicted blizzard which is expected to dump anywhere from 12 to 18 inches of snow in the metro area.
Soon after, the MTA will decide the status of service on the Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North.
There currently no plans to cut underground subway service. MTA buses will be operating on a reduced schedule Tuesday. New York City schools and courts will be closed.
The National Weather Service has issued a 24-hour blizzard warning, which starts at midnight. Whiteout conditions and power outages are possible.
Mayor Bill de Blasio announced a state of emergency for the city beginning at midnight. He urged people to avoid unnecessary travel.
