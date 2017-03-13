More Politics News

March 13, 2017 10:44 AM

Federal prosecutor in Wisconsin resigns

The Associated Press
MADISON, Wis.

The U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin has submitted his resignation days after Attorney General Jeff Sessions ordered dozens of the country's federal prosecutors to resign.

Spokeswoman Myra Longfield confirmed U.S. Attorney John Vaudreuil resigned Monday. While it is customary for new presidential administrations to clear out U.S. attorneys and replace them with their own nominees, Sessions' request Friday came earlier than some expected.

Vaudreuil was first appointed by former President Barack Obama in 2010. His district spans the western two-thirds of the state, including Dane, La Crosse and Eau Claire Counties, among many others.

First assistant Jeffrey Anderson will replace Vaudreuil until a new attorney is confirmed. Longfield says open investigations will be ongoing.

