Trump budget timeline mixes deadlines, uncertainty

3:43 Donald Trump: GOP health care plan 'empowers states and consumers' Pause

1:37 Newly selected RNC chair Ronna Romney McDaniel addresses Michigan delegation in Cleveland

2:23 One arrest as protesters block DeVos from D.C. middle school

1:50 Trump administration announces new travel ban

1:53 French officials: Louvre attack was 'terrorist in nature'

2:01 Hollywood's greatest trick: teaser

1:06 What to do when you meet a python

5:01 Trump addresses Russia accusations, business dealings in post-election press conference

2:30 Trump spars with reporters over Russian ties during campaign