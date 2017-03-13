Germany says no future 'free pass' for Turkish politicians

3:43 Donald Trump: GOP health care plan 'empowers states and consumers' Pause

1:37 Newly selected RNC chair Ronna Romney McDaniel addresses Michigan delegation in Cleveland

1:06 What to do when you meet a python

2:01 Hollywood's greatest trick: teaser

1:53 French officials: Louvre attack was 'terrorist in nature'

0:51 Trump: Proud to support House health care bill

2:23 One arrest as protesters block DeVos from D.C. middle school

2:19 Warren: Shocked to find 'truth was out of order' on the Senate floor

1:50 Trump administration announces new travel ban