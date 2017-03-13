West Virginia State inaugurating Jenkins as president

West Virginia State University is inaugurating Anthony L. Jenkins as its 11th president this week.
The ceremony will begin at 1 p.m. Friday in Ferrell Hall. A ceremonial tree planting will be held at about 3:30 p.m., and a reception in honor of Jenkins and celebrating the university's 126th anniversary will follow at the James C. Wilson University Union.
U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito is among those expected to make remarks at the investiture ceremony.
Jenkins began his tenure as president on July 1. He was previously senior associate vice president for student development and enrollment services at the University of Central Florida. He also served in various roles at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore, University of Houston Clear Lake, University of North Carolina Wilmington, Northeastern Illinois University, Virginia Tech and Jackson State.
