Cincinnati mayoral candidate: Revive city's subway system

A Democratic mayoral candidate in Cincinnati has indicated he wants to restore the city's abandoned subway system.
The Cincinnati Enquirer reports (http://cin.ci/2na2hcz ) that former University of Cincinnati board Chairman Rob Richardson Jr. added "Revive Cincinnati's subway system" to a list of transportation issues on his campaign website. Additional details weren't available.
The newspaper reports that the idea is based on the fact that 75,000 jobs in the region aren't accessible by public transportation, according to a 2015 study by the University of Cincinnati Economics Center.
Richardson's campaign manager says the tunnel system's current infrastructure provides a "launching pad for this kind of effort."
Construction on the subway stopped in 1929 amid rising costs. City spokesman Rocky Merz says the city is no longer allowing tours due to the "deteriorating condition."
