City condemns historic Juneau hotel; tenants displaced

Authorities have forced out tenants of a century-old Juneau hotel and arrested the property's manager after identifying several public health and safety hazards within the building.
The Juneau Empire reports (http://bit.ly/2mggEeB) that Juneau spokeswoman Lisa Phu says the hotel has been condemned after the owners failed to address outstanding fire and building code violations. Bergmann Hotel owners Kathleen and James Barrett had until last month to correct the violations, but city officials say recent inspections found few corrections and several more violations.
Juneau police escorted tenants out of the building Friday and the Salvation Army was helping those who had nowhere to go find housing.
The manager was taken into custody for not complying with a Thursday notice mandating the violations be corrected or the building vacated within 24 hours.
