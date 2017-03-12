More Politics News

March 12, 2017 5:33 PM

Cuomo announces launch of plastic bag task force

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has launched a task force to address the environmental impact of plastic bags.

Cuomo released a statement Sunday saying the "costly and negative impact of plastic bags on New York's natural resources is a statewide issue that demands a statewide solution."

Last month, Cuomo blocked New York City Council's fee on non-reusable shopping bags just hours before it was to take effect. Cuomo, a Democrat, called the fee "deeply flawed."

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio had championed the bag fee as a way to reduce litter and protect the environment.

Cuomo says Department of Environmental Commissioner Basil Seggos and co-chairs state Sen. Thomas O'Mara and Assemblyman Steve Englebright will lead the task force.

Related content

More Politics News

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

View more video

Politics & Government Videos