March 12, 2017 3:56 PM

Albania's premier says 4 Cabinet ministers stepping down

The Associated Press
TIRANA, Albania

Albania's prime minister says that four Cabinet ministers will step down and devote themselves to campaigning for the June 18 parliamentary election.

Edi Rama said Sunday that the ministers of interior, health, social wellbeing and the state minister for local affairs, who are part of his governing Socialist Party's leadership, "will focus with renewed energy" on the campaign.

Rama denied media rumors that the reshuffle came after a request from the opposition parties. The opposition has threatened to boycott the polls unless the current coalition government agrees to create a caretaker cabinet.

For three weeks, opposition Democratic Party supporters have blocked the main boulevard in the capital, Tirana.

