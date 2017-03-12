Records:88 members of Pima County Sheriff's Dept disciplined

Records show 88 commissioned members of the Pima County Sheriff's Department were disciplined last year and the overwhelming majority of which are considered informal sanctions.
The Arizona Daily Star (http://bit.ly/2nt1Rh1) reports there are about 500 commissioned employees in the Sheriff's Department.
That means they are considered law enforcement officers and carry a firearm on duty, ranging in ranks from deputies to the command staff and sheriff.
Not all of the 106 disciplinary actions were taken against deputies, but also sergeants and a lieutenant.
The newspaper says several sheriff's department members were disciplined more than once last year, often relating to the same incident, and three deputies were suspended without pay last year.
The three suspensions resulted from a poor investigation, misuse of computer access and an off-duty DUI arrest.
