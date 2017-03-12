More Politics News

March 12, 2017 11:40 AM

ATF called in to lead investigation of Ypsilanti mosque fire

The Associated Press
YPSILANTI, Mich.

Authorities are calling in federal law enforcement officials to lead an investigation into a fire at an Ypsilanti mosque.

Pittsfield Township Fire Chief Sean Gleason says there is no indication that the cause of the fire at the Islamic Center of Ypsilanti is suspicious but because of its designation as a mosque, officials contacted the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

MLive.com and WDIV-TV report the fire department was called to the mosque shortly before 4 p.m. Saturday. When firefighters arrived, they found the middle section of the building in flames. Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire. Nobody was inside the building at the time.

Related content

More Politics News

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

View more video

Politics & Government Videos