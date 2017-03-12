ID card, smoking bills among under-the-radar proposals

With much of the attention this session on addressing Alaska's multibillion-dollar budget, several bills that could affect residents or their businesses have flown a bit under the radar.
One of them involves identification cards. Alaska has a law, passed in 2008, barring state agencies from spending money to help implement national proof-of-identity standards, known as Real ID. Some lawmakers saw the federal law as overreaching.
If the state is not in compliance when its extension expires in June, it risks having Alaska-issued driver's licenses and state ID cards being rejected for air travel and at military bases and other federal facilities.
A resolution calls for the federal law's repeal. It was introduced in the House with bipartisan support.
Lawmakers also are considering a proposal to prohibit smoking at schools and offices, on public transportation and in places that provide paid child care.
Comments