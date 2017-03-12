Former House speaker to serve as UW trustee

Former Wyoming State House Speaker Kermit Brown will soon take a seat on the University of Wyoming Board of Trustees.
Gov. Matt Mead appointed Brown, of Laramie, to the board and the state Senate confirmed his appointment recently.
Brown is expected to begin serving a six-year term on the 12-member UW Board of Trustees at its March meeting.
Brown tells the Laramie Boomerang (http://bit.ly/2mKNnMi ) that serving on the board was an opportunity he couldn't pass up. He is an attorney and graduated from the UW College of Law in 1973.
UW trustees face some of the most significant challenges in the institution's history. UW is working to weather $42 million in state funding cuts and changes.
Before those cuts are over, UW's leaders expect to lose anywhere from 250 to 400 positions.
