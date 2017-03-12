In Downeast Maine, death takes a holiday for taxes, smelts

Death, taxes, smelts.
Those are the three things everyone can count on in Downeast Maine, and this year's celebration of smelts will take place on Tax Day. This year's Annual Smelt Fry will take place on April 15 in tiny Columbia Falls.
The Downeast Salmon Federation puts on the event, which is a celebration of the little river run fish. The signature piece of the celebration is the fried smelt dinner, which in typical Maine fashion includes baked beans and a blueberry dessert.
Smelt fishing is a long-standing tradition in Maine. Efforts to improve the state's smelt population have been ongoing for several years.
Comments