Senate to vote on preserving child protection records

The state's child protection agency could be required to keep records on file for longer periods of time under a bill proposed by the Senate.
Senators will debate the legislation Thursday. The proposal has come up before, as the Division for Children, Youth and Families has been under scrutiny following several high-profile child deaths.
DCYF has three types of reports: founded, unfounded and screened-out. The legislation would require founded reports, which find actions of abuse or neglect, to be held for indefinitely instead of for 7 years. Unfounded reports, which are investigated, would be kept on file for 10 years instead of 7. Screened-out reports, those cases which workers determine do not require assessment, will be held for 7.
The bill has bipartisan sponsorship.
