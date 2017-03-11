Political contributions upend New Mexico state lease deal

A New Mexico Senator is withdrawing a bill to extend a state government lease after learning of political contributions by the privately owned property's owner and developer to Republican Gov. Susana Martinez.
Republican Sen. Steven Neville of Aztec sought to withdraw the Senate-approved bill he sponsored after two state Cabinet secretaries informed him of the political contributions. The seven-year lease extension and expansion of Children, Youth and Family Department facilities in Albuquerque was negotiated directly with the property owners after earlier bids were rejected.
General Services Secretary Ed Burckle says political contributions of $26,200 were made in 2014 and 2015 to the governor's campaign and her Susana PAC political committee. He and Children, Youth and Families Secretary Monique Jacobson say they notified Neville shortly after discovering the contributions and apologized.
