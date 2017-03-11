US Attorney Oberly says he learned of his ouster from friend

Delaware's outgoing U.S. attorney says he learned about his departure from a friend, who heard about it on the news.
Charles Oberly is one of 46 U.S. attorneys appointed by President Barack Obama asked to submit their resignations Friday by Attorney General Jeff Sessions.
Oberly told The News Journal in Wilmington Saturday (http://delonline.us/2mUAq2W ) that he learned of the decision from a friend who called to offer condolences.
The 70-year-old Oberly served as U.S. attorney since 2010. He knew as a political appointee he would eventually be asked to resign, but thought he might be able to serve until a successor was chosen
Bart Dalton, a Wilmington attorney who once served under Oberly, inadvertently broke the news to Oberly. He said the Trump administration should have done a better job notifying Oberly.
