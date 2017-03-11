New Mexico's US attorney submits requested resignation

New Mexico's top federal prosecutor is among dozens of U.S. attorneys across the nation who have resigned as requested by Attorney General Jeff Sessions.
The U.S. Attorney's Office on Saturday confirmed that U.S. Attorney Damon Martinez resigned Friday.
The office said First Assistant U.S. Attorney James D. Tierney will serve as acting U.S. attorney until the Senate confirms a replacement chosen by President Donald Trump.
The Department of Justice said Friday that Sessions had sought the resignation of 46 U.S. attorneys who were holdovers from the Obama administration.
Many other U.S. attorneys nominated by Obama had already left their positions.
Martinez became New Mexico's U.S. attorney in May 2014 following Senate confirmation of his November 2013 nomination by Obama.
He previously served as a federal and state prosecutor.
