St. Louis police shoot, injure armed robbery suspect

St. Louis police say an officer shot and wounded a 24-year-old man after he allegedly pointed a weapon at police who were pursuing him.
Police Chief Sam Dotson say officers tracked the man and two others Friday night because they were suspects in an armed robbery. Two of the men were arrested but the third man ran. Dotson says that man eventually pointed a weapon at police and one officer shot him.
The man was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a St. Louis-area hospital.
St. Louis County Police are investigating the incident because it ended in their jurisdiction.
Dotson said the officer who shot the suspect is a nine-year veteran. He's on routine administrative leave during the investigation.
