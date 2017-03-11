Baltimore police commish defends demise of plainclothes unit

Baltimore's police commissioner is defending his decision to dismantle the city's primary plainclothes police unit.
Kevin Davis reassigned 46 plainclothes officers this week to patrol units.
The decision comes after seven members of a gun task force were indicted in federal court and charged with a host of abuses, including theft and improper detention of targets.
Davis told WBAL Radio Saturday (http://bit.ly/2ngGL6b ) that the damage inflicted by those officers caused him to evaluate the use of plainclothes units generally. He said the use of plainclothes officers — sometimes called "knockers" in Baltimore — had already been curtailed by his predecessors.
Undercover officers working vice and narcotics investigations will still work out of uniform, but officers on more routine assignment will now be required to wear a full uniform.
Comments