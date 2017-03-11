Stenehjem says UND did not violate records law on new logo

State Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem says the University of North Dakota did not violate open records law when it refused to provide preliminary designs for a new school logo.
The Grand Forks college in February 2016 hired SME, Inc., to design the new Fighting Hawks logo. The school denied a request to release preliminary designs that were not selected.
Stenehjem says UND did not violate open records law because the compilation of designs is considered a trade secret that could be used by SME in future project.
The Fighting Hawks nickname was selected to replace Fighting Sioux moniker, which the school retired after the NCAA deemed it hostile and abusive.
