New Rapid City project aims to provide affordable housing

A newly proposed residential project in Rapid City aims to provide much-needed affordable housing.
The Rapid City Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2mcrl0Z) that developer Hani Shafai wants to build between 80 and 100 multifamily apartments and about 70 to 75 single-family residential units that Shafai classifies as "affordable workforce housing."
The units would be priced between $140,000 and $190,000.
The Rapid City Zoning Board of Adjustment and Planning Commission on Thursday gave preliminary approval to a change of zoning and a preliminary subdivision plan for the proposed 48-acre Johnson Ranch subdivision in east Rapid City.
The commission ordered a traffic impact study after some residents complained about an expected increase in vehicle traffic on South Valley Drive once the development is completed.
