More Politics News

March 11, 2017 1:08 PM

Escaped Inmate from Kansas county jail recaptured

The Associated Press
RUSSELL, Kan.

Law enforcement authorities say an inmate from the Russell County jail was free for about seven hours after escaping from the jail.

The county sheriff's department says Jason Lesage escaped about 4 a.m. Saturday. He was recaptured about 11 a.m. Details of the arrest were not immediately released.

The Hays Post reports (http://bit.ly/2naFDnV ) a vehicle reported stolen in Russell was located Saturday morning in the southeast part of Dorrance, about 20 miles east of Russell.

The Kansas corrections department says Lesage has previous conviction for burglary, forgery, weapons and drugs.

Related content

More Politics News

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

View more video

Politics & Government Videos