Block grant boosts South Burlington senior housing project

The city of South Burlington will get 39 new affordable senior housing units thanks to a $250,000 community development grant.
Private developers plan to work with a nonprofit affordable housing provider to build City Center Senior Housing in the city's Tax Increment Finance District. Tax increment financing allows cities and towns to earmark new taxes generated by improvements to private property in such districts toward paying off debt on public improvements the city made to support the projects.
Gov. Phil Scott announced the federal community development block grant on Friday.
