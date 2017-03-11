Newspaper sues city over release of police calls from crash

A newspaper has sued the city of Grand Rapids for not releasing recorded calls of police handling a crash of a former Kent County assistant prosecutor.
The Grand Rapids Press reports (http://bit.ly/2mchXKX ) the case filed Friday seeks recordings stemming from the Nov. 19 crash involving Joshua Kuiper. The story says the calls could explain why Kuiper wasn't given a Breathalyzer test.
MLive Media Group says city officials cannot cite a legal exemption to the Freedom of Information Act. Grand Rapids City Manager Greg Sundstrom says the city wants to release them but needs a federal judge's approval.
Grand Rapids filed a federal lawsuit last month related to the calls and a dispute with the police union.
Kuiper was charged with reckless driving causing injury and later resigned. Officers were suspended.
Comments