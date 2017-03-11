Senators, police praise RI's federal prosecutor who resigned

2:15 White House on health care bill: 'This isn't getting jammed through' Pause

2:23 One arrest as protesters block DeVos from D.C. middle school

1:50 Trump administration announces new travel ban

1:06 What to do when you meet a python

1:53 French officials: Louvre attack was 'terrorist in nature'

1:03 Meet Lt. Col. Khallid Shabazz, the Army's first Islamic division chaplain

1:49 Donald Trump thanks Florida after winning primary

2:30 Trump spars with reporters over Russian ties during campaign

2:19 Warren: Shocked to find 'truth was out of order' on the Senate floor