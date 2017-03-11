Senators, police praise RI's federal prosecutor who resigned

Rhode Island's two senators and the state police are praising the service of Peter Neronha, who stepped down as United States Attorney for Rhode Island at the direction of President Donald Trump.
His resignation was effective at midnight Friday.
U.S. Sens. Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse say it was an honor for them to nominate Neronha to the post and see him serve nearly eight years with distinction as the state's top federal prosecutor.
They say he tirelessly rooted out public corruption and violent crime.
It's customary for U.S. Attorneys to leave when a new president is elected. Attorney General Jeff Sessions requested the resignations of 46 U.S. Attorneys.
Rhode Island State Police say they appreciated Neronha's support in investigating and prosecuting international drug cartels, child pornography rings and corruption.
