State fines Delaware City refinery $150K over oil shipments

State regulators have issued a $150,000 fine to a Delaware City refinery and its parent company for shipping crude oil to facilities not allowed under conditions of its permit.
The company disputes the shipments were improper.
The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control issued the fine Friday to the Delaware City Refining Company and PBF Energy. The department says the refinery was allowed to ship oil only to a PBF facility in Paulsboro, New Jersey. But the state found the refinery made 17 barge shipments of crude oil to other locations in 2014.
The refinery has 30 days to appeal. A refinery spokeswoman told The News Journal in Wilmington (http://delonline.us/2mTyg3z ) that the company is evaluating its options. It does not dispute the shipments but believes they were permissible.
