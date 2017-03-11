Pence to make case for health care overhaul in Kentucky

2:15 White House on health care bill: 'This isn't getting jammed through' Pause

2:23 One arrest as protesters block DeVos from D.C. middle school

1:50 Trump administration announces new travel ban

1:53 French officials: Louvre attack was 'terrorist in nature'

2:45 Chernobyl: 30 years later

1:06 What to do when you meet a python

1:03 Meet Lt. Col. Khallid Shabazz, the Army's first Islamic division chaplain

0:51 Trump: Proud to support House health care bill

2:19 Warren: Shocked to find 'truth was out of order' on the Senate floor